In CABA, inflation does not slow down, but grows: in July it was 7.3%

The Consumer Price Index of the City of Buenos Aires (IPCBA) measured by the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuss porteña rregistered in July an increase of 7.3% while the previous month it had registered 7.1%. The data reveals that after decreasing during May and June, it accelerated again in the seventh month of the year.

While, the national government is deluded with the idea that the cost of living maintains its downward trend, but to know how the national Price Index will be located, we will have to wait a few days because andThe INDEC will broadcast it after the primary elections next Sunday.

Consultants estimate inflation between 7% and 8% for July

It should be remembered that the INDEC CPI in May (7.8%) and June (6%) had been showing an interesting slowdown afterthe 8.4% registered in April, which was the highest monthly level of the current administration of Alberto Fernández. In any case, private estimates for the month of July at the national level expect data to be 7% ahead.

prices in the city

As explained in an official statement by the Buenos Aires General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses, inflation accumulated during this first semester a rise of 62.3%, while the trajectory iThe interannual rate of the index stood at 117.9%.

Regarding the items that increased the most, in the month of July the variation of the IPCBA mainly responded to the increases in the following items, which together explained 68.3% of the rise in the General Level:

Restaurants and hotels, Education, Housing, water, electricity and gas, Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Health and Recreation and culture

Inflation May 2023: which items have increased the most since the beginning of the year

One by one, what were the items that rose the most in July in CABA

Restaurants and hotels averaged a rise of 12.4% as a result of the increases in the prices of food prepared in restaurants, bars and eating houses and in the rates of the accommodation service in hotels for tourist reasons. This item registered an interannual variation of 137.8%.

Education averaged an 11% rise as a result of the increases in the fees of formal education establishments. At the interannual level, it registered a variation of 123.4%.

Housing, water, electricity and gas increased 6.9% mainly impacting the adjustments in rental prices and, to a lesser extent, the increases in the values ​​of common housing expenses. This item registered an interannual variation of 140.9%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages averaged an increase of 5.6%. Within the division, the main impulses came from Bread and cereals (7.3%), Milk, dairy products and eggs (6.7%) and Meat and derivatives (3.2%). This item registered an interannual variation of 119.2%.

Health increased 8% due to adjustments in the prepaid medicine quotas and in the values ​​of the medicines. This item registered an interannual variation of 100.3%.

Recreation and culture registered an increase of 11.5%, due to increases in the prices of books and tourist packages. This item registered an interannual variation of 115.9%.

