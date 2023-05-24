Heavy! Sony releases new handheld peripherals for PS5, 8-inch screen will be on sale within the year | 4Gamers

Sony is back with a handheld, but this time it’s a little different. Sony earlier revealed the new hardware “Project Q” at the “PlayStation Showcase”, which is a device that “ties” the PS5 dedicated controller DualSense with the 8-inch display.

The new hardware has not yet been officially named, and it is only confirmed that it will be sold later this year.

“Project Q” is equipped with an 8-inch display and is equipped with a complete DualSense controller function. It can be connected to the PS5 host through Wi-Fi to transmit game quality up to 1080p and 60fps. It provides free from the constraints of the screen like a handheld, and you can choose to play in a comfortable place.

At present, it seems that “Project Q” is more like a console that must be attached to the PS5, rather than a product like Steam Deck that can store games by itself.

At the same time, Sony is also launching a Bluetooth headset (earbuds) under the PlayStation brand.

Both products will have to wait for more official information to be released.