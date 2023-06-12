Home » “Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya” released a new video, the game will finally be released in 2024 | 4Gamers
"Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya" released a new video, the game will finally be released in 2024 | 4Gamers

"Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya" released a new video, the game will finally be released in 2024 | 4Gamers

After years of waiting, Microsoft finally announced on the Xbox Showcase today (12th) that “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2” will be released in 2024.

Ninja Theory revealed the game when the Xbox Series X was first announced in 2019, and it has been in development for several years since then. Although a little bit of the screen can be seen every year, it is only this year that it officially has its first release date.

The first generation of “Hellblade: Sacrifice of Senuya” won many awards in the year it was launched. This dark fantasy-style action-adventure game is quite successful in terms of story creation and other atmospheres.

“Hellblade 2: The Legend of Senuya” will be launched on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.

