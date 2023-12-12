Here are the 10 most searched words on Wikipedia in 2023

In Naples two positions out of three of the most searched words on Wikipedia in 2023 in Italy. The highest step belongs to Napoli Football Sports Club, searched 3.5 million times in the year that is about to end. 2023 was the year in which Napoli won the title of Italian Champion for the third time in its history. Followed closely by Sea Outside, a successful TV series set in Naples (and acted in Neapolitan) which has been consulted on the online encyclopedia 3.1 million times. Third place still sport, with Jannik Sinner whose entry has been searched for just over 3 million times. Sinner was consulted several times towards the end of the year, from November onwards, especially on the occasion of the ATP in Turin. While the first two items were consulted consistently throughout the year, without particular variations. This is revealed by data from Wikimedia Italia for Italian Tech.

Off the podium, first place goes to Elly Schleinsearched 2.93 million times; Rai2,86. Facebook, 2,84; Silvio Berlusconi, 2.82. Schlein saw the peak after his election as secretary of the Democratic Party (12 March), Silvio Berlusconi on the day of his death (29 September). Three other entries close the ranking: another film, Oppenheimerread 2.62 million times; Italia2.61 million, and finally Cristiano Ronaldo, 2.5 million. The total of the first 10 pages of this ranking is approximately 29 million views.

The outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas after 7 October deserves a separate focus. Since then, the articles describing the area, the conflict and the history of relations between Israel and Palestine have been read 6.86 million times in Italy alone.

The most searched term is Israel, 1.48 million; followed by Gaza Strip1.44 million; State of Palestine1.21 million; Hamas1.15 million; Israeli-Palestinian conflict811 mila, Palestine, 750 thousand. The peak in searches occurred above all in the days following the Hamas attack on the Israeli territories, but the pace of searches is still very high and is destined over time to climb the ranking of the most searched for entries in the encyclopedia.