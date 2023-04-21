here comes the Spotify widget and quick replies with voice • Techzilla

OPPO N2 Flip enriches its user experience today with the arrival of two highly anticipated widgets for the external screen: we are talking aboutSpotify controls widget and quick responses via voice commands.

Both features were anticipated during the launch event in London and now with the latest OTA update they are finally available for everyone.

Users can enjoy full playback control, Heart button and content recommendations without having to open the device.

Peter Dohyung Lee, head of OPPO’s flagship product line, said:

“This update underlines OPPO’s commitment to ensure the best possible experience for those who own OPPO Find N2 Flip, allowing for greater freedom of expression and creativity when using the industry-leading 3.26-inch external screen “Working directly with Spotify is the kind of developer collaboration that allows users to make the most of the Find N2 Flip’s pocket-friendly design, best-in-class display, and customization options. We can’t wait to update more of our favorite apps throughout the year

Also, a new feature will be available personalized Speech-to-Text rapid response, accessible through the interactive external screen when users receive a message and available to all apps that enable quick reply, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Messages by Google, Telegram e LINE. This was also made possible thanks to the partnership with Google.

This is the first significant update of OPPO Find N2 Flip since its international launch in February 2023 and marks OPPO’s four-year commitment to continue improving the device, which will be released worldwide starting in mid-April. The Speech-to-Text feature will update automatically, while users can manually add the Spotify widget through the external screen widgets settings available under “Pocket Player”.

We hope that OPPO continues to expand the potential of the external display because it is the only point that left us a little bitter in our mouth during our OPPO N2 Flip review

The OPPO Find N2 Flip Cover Screen Design Awards was also launched on March 30th to offer the young talents of the future the opportunity to design the new creative static or dynamic backgrounds, as well as a design concept to be made available on the Flip smartphone. The participants they will have the chance to win a prize of €7,500 as well as 1 OPPO Find N2 Flip. The deadline for submitting applications is April 30, while for more detailed information on the competition you can visit the official page.

