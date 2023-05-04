Here’s how to enter the contest…

If you dream of publishing your book and reaching a large audience of readers, don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the literary award Amazon Storyteller 2023. This is an initiative, now in its fourth edition, aimed at independent Italian authors, both new and established, who want to put their talent to the test and propose their own unpublished works of fiction or non-fiction.

The 2023 edition is the continuation of a project born in 2017 to support and enhance emerging writers and beyond. In the last edition, the prize went to Terence Biffiwith his book “Long white cloud: New Zealand without filters”, an adventurous journey to discover a fascinating and distant country, lived during the pandemic.

Among over 1,400 competing titles, the jury awarded its intense and authentic story, which recounts the author’s experiences and emotions together with Deborah, a travel companion he met in an Auckland hostel. Together they traveled more than ten thousand kilometers in a van called Bianca, exploring the nature and culture of New Zealand and themselves at the same time.

How to sign up for Amazon Storyteller 2023

Discover Amazon Prime and all its benefits free for 30 days

Registrations are open until 31 August 2023. Those wishing to apply can do so at this link, by uploading their texts.

The winner will receive a cash prize of €10,000 as well as a marketing campaign to promote their book on Amazon.it. The other finalists will be rewarded with a Kindle Scribe e-reader.

Finally, all the books participating in the initiative, deemed suitable on the basis of the terms and conditions of the initiative itself – will be available to Amazon.it customers. The works in question will be available on all devices thanks to the Kindle app (free for iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac), Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.