As the saying goes, “Necessity is the mother of invention”, and technology has made countless contributions to the progress of human civilization. However, a netizen recently detailed the progress of human civilization and found that every ten years or so, there will be a rule of cross-generation products, wondering Why in “smartphone“After that, haven’t cross-age products appeared again? As soon as the post came out, it caused heated discussions among netizens.

This netizen posted an analysis on PTT that the progress of human civilization relies on technological inventions, such as color TVs in the 1970s, personal computers in the 1980s, the Internet in the 1990s, and mobile phones in the 2000s. The emergence of mobile phones, epoch-making products, has completely changed human life.

However, the original PO bluntly stated that in the past ten years or so “every five to ten years”, there will be epoch-making technological products that completely change human life. Somehow, they were invented in recent years.AI、blockchainelectric vehicles andmetaverseNone of them seemed to have a significant impact, making him wonder, “Why haven’t there been cross-generational products that have completely changed human life since smartphones?”

After the question was raised, it caused many villagers to leave messages and discuss. Most people thought that the AI ​​and Metaverse mentioned by the original PO were all cross-generational products. Among them, “AI” was mentioned by the most people, “AI has no influence? Is it you? I don’t know”, “All companies that want to survive are introducing AI, and it is so versatile that it is not enough to write a book, from predicting consumer behavior to autonomous driving to information security defense”, “AI has greatly changed many industrial ecology, Many people have already used AI without knowing it, and AI is one of the major trends that will change human life.”

Among them, some people questioned the original PO, thinking that it is basically meaningless to use ten years as the dividing line. Let’s see, it won’t be too late to wait until 2030. Personally, I am optimistic about AI, as well as the development of virtual reality and space.”

