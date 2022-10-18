Klopp was sent off for rude words to the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Liverpool and Manchester City launched a fierce competition at Anfield. Manchester City scored the first goal but was called for a foul first. Salah then helped the Red Army to seal the victory with a goal. The Egyptian striker tangled up with Bernardo Silva as he tried to help Liverpool get the last laugh in the blockbuster clash, with the former arguing it should have been an uncontested free-kick.

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Klopp also believed that his team deserved a free-kick. He saw the nearest linesman as the error maker and ranted very excitedly at the linesman. Klopp’s reaction was emotional, but inappropriate, and he was punished for it. The referee, Anthony Taylor, saw the situation and decisively showed a red card to the German. Despite the win, Klopp did not reappear on the pitch until after the final whistle.

