Hi-Fi Rush is one of the best surprises in recent gaming memory. After last month’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Hi-Fi Rush released to great reviews and earned developer Tango Gameworks a lot of praise.

Given the surprise nature of the game’s release, it can be tricky to think of it as something that’s been years in the making. However, Zenimax was in development when Xbox Game Studios acquired it, which could seriously affect development.

However, in an interview with Ungeek, game director John Johanas stated that：“[收購]Has no impact on game development.“We’re just making it on PC, we don’t know what other platforms it’s going to be on. We also don’t know what the future gaming opportunity looks like. Then the acquisition happened, so it made it a little bit easier for us because we were able to focus on it Which platforms will be released to help us improve the experience.

For the most part, the Xbox Game Studios experience seems to be a positive one, and it’s already paying off, as we’ve seen with the massive success of Hi-Fi Rush.