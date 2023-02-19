Hypebeast: The brand’s first series is named “0.1.0”. Can you explain the numbering system behind the brand?

Jony J：In fact, like the first year of AD, this is a reference node, which happens to be used for our numbering.

Hypebeast: We know that Jony used to appear in a more street style with sneakers. Has your preferred dressing style changed now?

Jony J：In fact, I am not particularly limited to a certain defined style, comfortable, good-looking, expressive, clothes are like this for me.

Hypebeast: In your opinion, what are the similarities and differences between making clothes and making music? What are the biggest challenges facing the two?

Jony J：In fact, I brought my idea of ​​making music to this brand. It is indeed two completely different things to say that they are different, but for me they are both creations and can help me express. The biggest difference from making music is that the clothing brand is a matter with a greater proportion of business operations.