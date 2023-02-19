Home Entertainment Through the Lens: A glimpse into Jony J’s work as a new creative director through the lens
Entertainment

Through the Lens: A glimpse into Jony J’s work as a new creative director through the lens

by admin
Through the Lens: A glimpse into Jony J’s work as a new creative director through the lens

Hypebeast: The brand’s first series is named “0.1.0”. Can you explain the numbering system behind the brand?

Jony J：In fact, like the first year of AD, this is a reference node, which happens to be used for our numbering.

Hypebeast: We know that Jony used to appear in a more street style with sneakers. Has your preferred dressing style changed now?

Jony J：In fact, I am not particularly limited to a certain defined style, comfortable, good-looking, expressive, clothes are like this for me.

Hypebeast: In your opinion, what are the similarities and differences between making clothes and making music? What are the biggest challenges facing the two?

Jony J：In fact, I brought my idea of ​​making music to this brand. It is indeed two completely different things to say that they are different, but for me they are both creations and can help me express. The biggest difference from making music is that the clothing brand is a matter with a greater proportion of business operations.

See also  From Pibiplast the sustainable packaging for make up

You may also like

Clair Global ٶ Solid State Logic L650 ̨

Take the First Look at the Newest Olive...

Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by...

“Why My Boss Is That Way” ended perfectly...

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”,...

Today’s news “Lee Jong Suk admits to being...

Ma Boyong’s “Da Ming under the Microscope” Douban...

Alpine, when F1 is the sport of Renaulution

Driving a Corvette on water? With Jetcar it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy