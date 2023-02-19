Changsha takes multiple measures to boost tourism recovery

Including promoting cultural and tourism consumption, encouraging brand creation, insisting on demonstration and leading, actively attracting customers to grow, implementing project traction, etc.

(Published in Hunan Daily, February 18, 2023, page 03)

Star Online February 18 News According to (Hunan Daily New Hunan client reporter Xiong Yuanfan and correspondent Wang Hongting) the United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution to designate February 17 as the Global Tourism Resilience Day, and “resilience” has become a hot word of global concern. Tourism has played a positive role in promoting economic growth, social development and financial inclusion.

The three-year epidemic has severely damaged the development of the tourism industry. How to restore and promote the development of the tourism industry as soon as possible, the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television aims to build a world tourist destination, and strives to create a business card for urban culture and urban leisure. In order to stimulate the potential of cultural and tourism consumption, encourage the main body of the cultural and tourism market to become bigger and stronger, and promote The city’s cultural tourism market is developing with high quality.

Promote cultural and tourism consumption. In cooperation with the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the “Changsha City of Joy and Blessings” consumer season was held, and the only life service discount card in the country that was set up by the government, operated by the market, and integrated with culture, tourism and businessmen – “Changsha City Hi Card” was issued. Issue 4 million yuan of cultural and tourism consumption vouchers through the Ctrip platform. Link the city’s four national-level night cultural and tourism consumption clusters to carry out a series of consumption promotion activities. Support all market entities to develop new forms of consumption and create new consumption scenarios. In combination with the four seasons themed consumption activities, release boutique tourist routes. The second city-wide tourism development conference will be held. Explore the establishment of a linkage mechanism for holiday economic work, and strive to improve the service level and consumption quality of holiday cultural tourism.

Encourage brand creation. A one-time reward of 300,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan will be given to newly assessed national 4A and 3A tourist attractions; a one-time reward of 200,000 yuan will be given to newly created provincial tourist resorts and provincial leisure tourism blocks; A one-time reward of 200,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan will be given to newly rated five-star and four-star travel agencies respectively; 1 million yuan and 500,000 yuan will be given to newly rated five-star hotels, four-star hotels, and three-star hotels respectively A one-time reward of RMB 200,000 and RMB 200,000; for the newly assessed national-level and provincial-level rural tourism key towns and villages, a one-time incentive of RMB 200,000 and RMB 100,000 will be given respectively; A one-time reward of 300,000 yuan, 200,000 yuan, and 100,000 yuan will be given to tourist homestays; 200,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan will be given to newly rated provincial-level five-star, four-star, and three-star tourist homestays, respectively. , a one-time reward of 50,000 yuan; a one-time reward of 200,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan for newly rated five-star and four-star rural tourism areas (spots) respectively; Demonstration points will be given a one-time reward of 100,000 yuan.

Persist in leading by example. Carry out subject research around “National Cultural and Tourism Consumption Demonstration City Construction” and “Tourism Night Economy”. Promote the construction of national-level nighttime cultural and tourism consumption clusters, and give subsidies of 300,000 yuan to newly rated clusters. Support the creation of national-level demonstration zones for the integrated development of cultural industries and tourism industries, and give a one-time reward of 1 million yuan to districts and counties (cities) included in the national-level creation list. A one-time reward of 300,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan will be given to the newly established national-level cultural industry demonstration parks, national eco-tourism demonstration zones, and provincial-level global tourism demonstration zones, respectively. Vigorously promote the cultural industry and tourism industry to empower rural revitalization, and provide financial support of 100,000 to 300,000 yuan for each municipal-level rural revitalization demonstration village with distinctive cultural and tourism characteristics. Establish a “white list” for the development of the cultural and tourism industry, and carry out the selection of the top ten cultural and tourism consumption projects in 2023, each with a reward of 100,000 yuan. For the newly awarded pilot units of national cultural industry empowerment rural revitalization, the technological innovation center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the provincial cultural industry and tourism industry integrated development demonstration zone, the provincial night culture and tourism consumption cluster, etc., according to the financial situation financial support.

Actively attract customers. Cash in the 2022 travel agency entry and ground reception rewards. For travel agencies that attract and receive tourist groups from outside the administrative region of Changsha to Changsha and reach a certain scale (tourist groups are 10 or more tourists in a single group, individual tourists are not counted), the establishment of ground pick-up team awards, entry-reception team awards, and tourist charter flights The team award, large train team award, large chartered car team award, and market cultivation and development award will be given special rewards respectively. A reward of 100,000 to 200,000 yuan will be given to newly created high-quality literary and artistic plays that have been performed for one year and have an annual reception of more than 100,000 people. Rewards of 100,000 to 200,000 yuan will be given to enterprises with annual sales of more than 1 million yuan for tourism products that have been researched and developed, produced in batches and sold on the market, and included in the catalog of cultural tourism products in the province.

Implement project traction. Determine the top ten key cultural and tourism projects of the year, establish a project joint mechanism, and the leaders of the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television will take responsibility and advance separately. Accelerate the construction of the Baili Gallery on the Xiangjiang River and Liuyang River, and give a subsidy of no less than 150,000 yuan to the promising projects under construction that have been included in the project library of the Baili Gallery. Update the investment information of major cultural and tourism projects in the city, and increase the promotion of investment information. Promote the construction of a “city of museums”, support the development of non-state-owned museums, and provide support for qualified non-state-owned museums within 400,000 yuan per year.

Upgrade publicity and marketing. Focusing on the 2nd Changsha Tourism Development Conference, carefully plan the publicity topics throughout the year. Launched the cultural tourism Changsha visual image promotion project, continued to release high-quality original content such as “Spending the Weekend in Changsha”, “Roaming in the Star City”, and “Sparkling Vigorous Stars·Changsha Is Popular”, and edited cultural tourism reference books. Establish the Changsha New Media Association Cultural Tourism Branch, establish the Changsha Cultural Tourism New Media Alliance, enrich the Changsha Cultural Tourism recommendation officer team, and plan theme promotional activities such as CITYWALK Roaming Star City. Increase cooperation with leading companies such as Ctrip and Tencent, and hold Baidu’s “Starry Conference” urban creator conference. Anchor tourist source cities, use media such as high-speed rail stations, airports, subways, circle of friends advertisements, and LED screens in the city to carry out key cultural tourism activities and cultural tourism image promotion. Through mainstream media, self-media, themed events, short videos, guides, hard broadcasts, etc., we will promote Changsha’s cultural tourism in an all-round way, turn traffic into retention, and help the growth of the cultural and tourism industry.