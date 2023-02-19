breaking latest news – The government has called for Monday afternoon at Palazzo Chigi the heads of the trade associations affected by the new Superbonus decree. The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano summoned the presidents of theAnce Federica Brancaccio, of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, of Confidentiality Giorgio Spaziani Testa, by Confapi Cristian Camisa and CEOAlliance of Italian Cooperativesand Maurizio Gardini.

E Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he underlined the need for the decree passed by the government which blocked the transfer of building bonus credits, starting with the superbonus, creating tensions within the majority itself and giving rise to trade associations and oppositions. The decree that introduced tax breaks “cost us 105 billion e there have been a lot of scams for around 9 billion euros. Each citizen paid 2,000 euros“, he explained. The Superbonus, he added, was a “poorly written, which caused many problems” with “devastating risks” for the public budget.

In the meantime, the hypothesis of the credit securitization to find a balance point. This could be one of the solutions, as proposed by Tommaso Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, who is open to changes, in view of the parliamentary process.

“The Superbonus has not been blocked, but the transfer of the credit to local authorities that were replacing the banking system. A viable way is to evaluate the securitization of the assigned credits”, said Foti, guest of Agorà on Rai 3.

The securitization hypothesis

“The Superbonus decree today experienced this drastic measure because what was supposed to be a spot measure has degenerated. We cannot afford not to see a situation that is a time bomb. The Draghi government also knew it, but it could not intervene for political reasons,” he added. “We can all say that the measure can be improved. We cannot put public finances at risk. Of course we are ready for changes”, said the parent company FdI.

Basically, according to what is explained, an operation of this kind would entail that receivables accumulated through restructuring operations construction, aimed at improving the energy efficiency and stability of buildings, are “packaged” in a financial product, which is then placed on the market through a vehicle company set up pursuant to the Italian legislation on the securitization of receivables. In this way, the liquidity crisis would be tackled, overcoming the obstacles that have emerged in recent months in the face of a situation that has sent sector operators into a tailspin.

Come on Italy is ready to make the barricades. Brothers of Italy opens at credit securitization. The majority are looking for a drop point on the Superbonus decree which blocked the transfer of credits, in view of a parliamentary passage that promises to be fiery. The opposition protests, with the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement in the lead. But doubts also creep in Forza Italia, a party from which the voice of Erica Mazzettideputy and member of the Environment commission of the Chamber.

The criticisms of Forza Italia

“The government measure” which blocks the Superbonus “was a bolt from the blue because last month, during a question time in the Senate committee it was specified that according to Eurostat the Superbonus debts did not constitute public debt. Giorgetti told us which, according to Istat, was not like that. We are waiting for the document”, says Mazzetti who then launches the attack: “It could be the grave for the building industry, we must not allow it and on this Forza Italia will put up barricades because the president Berlusconi knows that construction is the engine of the economy”.

Even the group leader FI in the Chamber, Alexander Cattaneoraises strong doubts about the measure launched by the government: “At this moment there was no other choice, but families and businesses cannot pay the bill. Removing the Superbonus could also lead to a slowdown in the economy. Forza Italia will work for a solution” , assures Cattaneo for whom it was necessary to “put the point to a situation that would have led us to default”, but “now we need to release the credits accrued once and for all”, concludes the exponent of Forza Italia.

Foti: “We can’t put our accounts at risk”

Brothers of Italy, the government’s majority shareholder, is open to changes. The group leader in the House, Thomas Foti in fact, he explains that “we cannot put the public finances at risk” but he is “sure that we are ready to make changes”. And a “possible path”, according to Foti, “is to evaluate the securitization of the transferred credits. “The decree on the Superbonus today has known this drastic measure because what was supposed to be a spot measure has been degenerating. We cannot afford not to see a situation that is a time bomb. The Draghi government also knew it, but was unable to intervene for political reasons”.

A viable path confirmed by the vice president of deputies of FdI, Alfredo Antoniozzi: “On the superbonus we are evaluating changes with our allies, including those of the securitization of credits. Even Draghi knew that there was a serious situation relating to the keeping of accounts”, reiterates the FdI exponent: “I want to remember our public debt and the possibilities of speculative aggression that we must face even with measures that may seem unpopular, but which require a high sense of responsibility”, he adds.

Who speaks of a “social time bomb” is the Democratic Party, with the deputy already undersecretary of the Draghi government, Vincent Amendola: “Building bonuses serve and will serve for the European choices we make. What has worked badly is the transfer of credits. This monetization has run aground”, he explains: But “instead of having a discussion that opens up a social bomb on companies and on families”, for Amendola “we can discuss how to free 15 billion credits.

