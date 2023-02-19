Emmanuel Macron wants that Kiev prevail in the conflict against the Russiabut at the same time reiterates, as he had already done in recent months, that he does not want it humiliate. And above all that the end of the war will not happen along the way militarybut taking the road of diplomacy. “I want the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and i want that the Ukraine can defend its position, but I am convinced that it will not end in the end militarily – remarked the French president during an interview with Sunday newspaper. -. I don’t think, like some, that we need to completely destroy it Russia, attack it on its territory. This has never been the position of the France and never will be”. Then the owner of the Elysium underlines that “what is needed today is that the Ukraine lead a military offensive that disturbs the Russian front in order to induce the return to the negotiated“. It is a position that in recent weeks had also been put on the table by the players United States. As reported by the New York Timesan assault on Russian bases in Crimea it could in fact undermine Moscow’s conviction to control it, and thus strengthen the weight of Kiev in future negotiations with Putin. A necessary strategy for Macronbecause “neither side will be able to obtain a complete victory”, since “the effects of mobilization are not as important as expected and the Russia itself has capacity limitations.

On the possibility of a weakening of Vladimir Putin as the war progressed, Macron wonders if “we are really convinced that a solution democratic emerge from the Russian civil society present on the spot after these years of tightening and in full conflict. And every other option within the current system other than Vladimir Putin I think it’s worse.” Commenting instead on the front of the European strategywhere the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen pushes to “double military aid a Kiev“, Macron – returning from Security conference and from the meeting of the countries of the G7 a Monaco – underlines that “what we are doing is dissuasion through a European rearmament. In Europacannot be reduced to buying weapons. We also need to be able to produce them and build our security architecture without having to to delegate to others, to americans oh Chinese. Europe will make itself respected all the more easily the more it has its own weapons. It is also a way of accelerating the European component of the Nato“. For the French president, the Europeans “must build this sovereignty European which, unique, will ensure ours independence it’s ours safety”. The theme of the production of weapons and ammunition in Europa it has become crucial in recent weeks with the alarm raised by the NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg on the depletion of stocks, also aimed at urging the countries of the Atlantic Alliance to enter into agreements with the military industry to increase war production, in a particularly sensitive and “decisive” moment for the evolution of the conflict. Where, moreover, also i delivery time they doubled.