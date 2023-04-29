Highly reliable IoT connection, Wi-Fi technology

From Texas Instruments the new SimpleLink family of Wi-Fi 6 complementary integrated circuits (ICs) that facilitates a highly reliable IoT connection for a wide range of industries. The first products in TI’s new CC33xx family include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity-only or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 devices in a single integrated circuit. When combined with a microcontroller (MCU) or processor, the CC33xx devices enable a secure IoT Internet connection with reliable radio-frequency (RF) performance for various industries, such as network infrastructure, medical and building automation .

The advantages of a highly reliable IoT connection

The CC33xx 2.4GHz devices offer increased efficiency for Wi-Fi networks and a stable connection on more than 230 access points. They also work at temperatures between -40 ºC and 105 ºC. The devices allow designers to connect directly their edge IoT nodes to home or corporate access points without additional equipment. Complementary Wi-Fi 6 devices are equipped with OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access) technology and BSS coloring (basic service set) technology.

For fast performance

Technologies that offer fast and constant network performance and connect multiple devices simultaneously, without interference due to excessive traffic. In addition, the devices support Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security features, including the latest WPA3 encryption technologies for personal and corporate networks and a Secure Boot feature with firmware authentication.

Connection flexibility

SimpleLink CC3300 and CC3301 Wi-Fi 6 companion ICs connect easily to MCUs and processors from TI and many other manufacturers that support Linux or real-time operating systems (RTOS). For example, the CC33xx products easily connect to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled processors such as TI’s new Arm Cortex-based AM62A vision processors used in AI applications at the edge.

Wi-Fi technology for a highly reliable IoT connection

Like smart home appliances and security cameras to reliably connect smart Wi-Fi devices to the cloud. Industrial design engineers can also integrate TI’s CC3300 with host MCUs. Such as TI’s CC2652R7 SimpleLink 2.4GHz multi-protocol wireless MCU or an MCU-hosted AM243x system. This allows for greater IoT flexibility with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.3, Thread, Zigbee 3.0, and Matter protocols.

Convenience and simplicity

Marian Kost, Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity for Texas Instruments

Adding a secure and reliable wireless connection to an industrial project, such as an electric vehicle charging system that operates in an outdoor, hard-to-reach environment, is complex and expensive from the point of view of the designers. Our new SimpleLink family of Wi-Fi devices makes it more affordable and easier than ever before to deploy the latest Wi-Fi technologies in more environments.

Simplicity, scalability, security

TI is committed to creating new possibilities with connectivity technology, building on its broad assortment of integrated circuits for wired and wireless connectivity. Available at affordable prices, these integrated circuits are tried and tested to meet the highest industry and regulatory requirements. In addition, all analog and embedded processing products are supported from TI’s industrial investments to meet customer demands for decades to come.