Hisense A85K 4K OLED TV Officially Released in Europe: Equipped with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz Display TV News – Post76Play

Hisense has released a new A85K 4K OLED TV model in Europe, with a peak brightness of 900nits, 55-inch and 65-inch models to choose from, built-in VIDAA U7.0 operating system, and can support Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video and other applications by pressing the installer! The focus features include carrying two HDMI 2.1, supporting 120Hz screen refresh rate, MEMC motion compensation, with Game Mode Pro game mode and supporting AMD FreeSync Premium function, and supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connection! As for audio and video specifications, it can support HDR specifications such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR, HDR10+ and HLG! In terms of sound effects, the new machine has built-in six 10W speakers, which support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X sound effects! It is currently expected that the 55-inch model will start at £1,200 in Europe, which translates to approximately HK$11,600! It is very attractive to beginner players, and it is unknown whether the Hong Kong agent will consider introducing related models!?