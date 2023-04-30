Home » Hollow Knight: Silksong fans give up hope of a soon release – Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong fans give up hope of a soon release – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans give up hope of a soon release – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Remember last June when Xbox held a showcase where they promised that every game on display would be in our hands within 12 months? For the most part, the gaming giant has stayed true to that promise, but it also suggests that for some projects like Starfield, it’s less of a guarantee and more of a hope.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was another game shown at the event, but it’s not expected to release until June 12 of this year. In a recent ResetEra poll, fans were asked if they wanted to see the game around or before that date, and an overwhelming 90% said they lost hope.

It’s pretty obvious why a lot of fans hoping for a sequel are losing hope, as we haven’t seen or heard anything concrete about Hollow Knight: Silksong for months. It’s still expected to release this year, but there are still some thoughts that the game could be shadow-dropped like Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush. However, this might be too much copy for breathless.

When do you think Hollow Knight: Silk Song will be released?

