“Bad Mom” ​​recognizes the thief as the father? Choi Qianghao becomes “Song Kanghao” and breaks with “Bad Mom” ​​(EP.2) – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

korean drama



Sani

2023-04-30T18:26:00+08:00

The new JTBC drama “Bad Mom” ​​starring Li Daoxuan, Luo Milan, An Eunzhen, Yoo Insu, etc. was broadcast this week and received great acclaim. The heroine had a child in the second episode, and gave birth to 2 children in one go! The progress of the plot is really fast, and the direction is completely beyond imagination~

“Bad Mom” ​​is a healing comedy that tells the story of “Young Soon”, a mother who desperately became a bad mother for her posthumous child, and “Qianghao”, a son who became a child due to accidental amnesia, looking for the lost happiness.

(Source: [email protected])

advertise

*The following content contains the key content of the first episode of “Bad Mom”!

(Source: KSD)

Hard-hearted Prosecutor

A father asked Cui Qianghao to prove his son’s innocence, and asked in desperation: “Don’t you have a father?” A powerless and incompetent father can only turn his son into a murderer.” In the past, Qianghao’s father was forced to a dead end by incompetent prosecutors, but now Qianghao’s behavior is exactly the same, which is heartbreaking.

(Source: [email protected])

Throw away the “bad mom”

Qianghao met Wu Haying by chance while searching for banned drugs. When he learned that the other party was the only daughter of the long-admired senior prosecutor and member of Congress “Wu Taixiu” (played by Jung Woong-in), he deliberately approached and gradually developed into a lover. But Wu Taixiu looked down on Cui Qianghao’s poor background and forced him to break up.

(Source: [email protected])

Song Youbi is an incompetent child, and appreciates a capable and strong man very much. Qianghao also received a lot of help from Song Youbi and admired him a lot, so he suggested that Song officially recognize him as his adopted son. In this way, not only Qianghao would get his father and marriage, but the Youbi Group could also establish a closer connection with members of Congress.

Qianghao returned to his hometown from Seoul for the first time, just to get his mother to stamp the adoption consent form, planning to break away from his hometown and start a new life with a new identity. On the way back, his girlfriend was driving, but when he stopped on the side of the road, a truck drove up from behind, and the strong man was knocked over and rolled down the river valley with his people and the car!

(Source: [email protected])

child with unknown father

Li Meizhu gave birth to a pair of dragon and phoenix twins out of wedlock, entrusted her mother to take care of her and went out to work alone. For the sake of face, Meizhu’s mother lied that Meizhu was married to the United States, but in fact she didn’t even know who the biological father of the twins was. Judging from the child’s age, it is not impossible for the biological father to be a strong man!

(Source: [email protected])

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Bad Mom”)

In the preview of the next episode, Qiang Hao wakes up at home after being in a coma for an unknown period of time, and the mother and son look at each other and cry. Meizhu told the children to learn English well and live together in the future, but the lie was soon exposed. Fang Jianshi (played by Liu Renxiu), who was released from prison, said to her meaningfully: “The most serious sin is to be fooled.” Second life!”

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news