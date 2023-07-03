Hongyuan (1460-TW) Stock Price Rises 3.41% in 5 Minutes

Hongyuan Stock (1460-TW) Surges by 3.41% in the Past 5 Minutes

Hongyuan (1460-TW) has experienced a significant surge in its stock price by 3.41% in the past 5 minutes, reaching 9.51 yuan at 09:18 on the 3rd. This drastic increase comes with a trading volume of 2,366 contracts.

The upward movement of Hongyuan’s stock price is notable, especially when considering its performance over the past 5 days. Within this period, the stock price rose by an impressive 5.5%. Hongyuan operates in the textile fiber industry, which is reflected in the related textile fiber index, which also experienced a boost of 1.61%. Interestingly, Taiwan’s weighted index faced a decline of 1.67%. Thus, Hongyuan’s stock price outperformed the broader market.

Examining the chip sales volume over this 5-day period, the combined total sales volume of the three major legal entities has seen a positive increase of 4,219, indicating positive market sentiment. Additionally, overseas trading increased by 4,952. However, there were no significant changes in the trusted trading super category, while proprietary trading super witnessed a decrease of 733 sheets. Moreover, there was a decrease in financing of 153 sheets, but there was a slight increase of 1 piece in securities lending.

In the latest news related to Hongyuan, the stock price soared to 9.31 yuan, exhibiting a remarkable 7.01% increase. Moreover, Hongyuan’s U.S. factory witnessed a surge in military uniform shipments, reaching a 13-month high. This development could bode well for Hongyuan’s future.

Another flash report reveals that Hongyuan experienced a 2.04% pullback, bringing the stock price down to 8.5 yuan. During this period, 1,984 contracts were sold. Subsequently, the stock price experienced another decline of -2.14% to 8.24 yuan, with 1,787 contracts being sold.

These developments demonstrate the volatile nature of the stock market. Investors and traders will need to stay vigilant and assess market conditions before making any investment decisions.

