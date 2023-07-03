Monagas Futsal Club won on penalties and is a semifinalist in the Futve Futsal 1 League

Monagas Futsal Club advanced to the semifinals of the Futve Futsal 1 League, after beating Club Deportivo Mundo Factory 3-0 on penalties, in a vibrant return match that took place this Sunday, July 2, before 3,000 fans at the Gymnasium Gilberto Roque Morales from the Maturín Sports Center.

The commitment ended tied 4-4 in regulation time and with an aggregate 7-7 the match had to be defined on penalties, with the Monaguenses being the winners.

The azulgranas suffered throughout the game and on two occasions they had to equalize the actions, with a two-goal difference on the scoreboard.

It was the visitors who went ahead on the scoreboard with a double by José Landaeta, who scored in the same minute, to silence the public present.

The Monaguense reaction came with 3 minutes left to finish the first part, with a great goal from Wilker Tovar to go to halftime with a partial result of 1-2.

In the second half, a new Monaguense attack generated a collective play that ended with another goal by Tovar, to tie 2-2 at that moment.

Subsequently, the visit went ahead thanks to Edgar Peña at minute 10, while four minutes later Milton Francia increased the lead after an error in the start of the Monaguense goalkeeper, to make the score 2-4.

The Barça troops left everything for the final minutes, with the scorer Wilfredo “Policía” Gómez who took advantage of the player goalkeeper strategy implemented by the strategist Wilfredo Callister and made it 3-4.

Two minutes later, Gómez himself tied the match 4-4 with a shot that left the visiting goalkeeper without a chance. With this result the regulation time ended.

Monagas Futsal Club on penalties

Hengerbeth Prado, Ángel Pereda and Rickson Arguello effectively charged for the Monaguenses, with the great figure Lisandro “La Pared” Vásquez stopping two powerful shots, while the third charge of the visit crashed off the crossbar.

With this result, the Monagas Futsal Club advances to the semifinals and now awaits the winner of the key between Bárbaros del Zulia and Fría del Sur.

