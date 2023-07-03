Russia Claims to Repel Ukrainian Army’s Repeated Attacks

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-07-03 08:07

CCTV news client news The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 2nd that the Russian army repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army in the directions of Donetsk, Hongliman, Kupyansk, and Zaporozhye, and attacked Ukrainian tanks and infantry warfare vehicles, self-propelled artillery, and other Ukrainian military equipment. In the direction of Kherson, the Russian army blocked the Ukrainian army trying to land in the area of the Antonovsky bridge. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet, intercepted Ukrainian drones, and multiple “Hippocampus” rockets.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report on the 2nd stating that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army have had dozens of fierce battles in the directions of Redman, Bakhmut, Avdivka, and Marinka. The Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery Forces carried out strikes on areas where Russian forces and equipment are concentrated, artillery positions, air defense facilities, and other important targets.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and territorial incursions. The conflict, which began in 2014, has seen multiple ceasefires and peace agreements, but none have been successful in achieving long-term stability.

Russia’s claims of repelling Ukrainian attacks come amidst international concern about the situation in the region. The European Union and the United States have condemned Russia’s actions and imposed economic sanctions in an effort to pressure Russia into withdrawing its forces. However, Russia has accused the West of interfering in its internal affairs and has refused to back down.

The situation in Ukraine remains fluid and volatile, with the potential for further escalation. The international community is calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and for both sides to engage in dialogue to find a lasting solution. However, with both Russia and Ukraine unwilling to compromise, the prospects for peace remain uncertain.

It is crucial for diplomatic efforts to be intensified and for international mediation to take place in order to prevent further bloodshed and suffering. The people of Ukraine have endured years of conflict and instability, and they deserve a peaceful and prosperous future. The international community must stand united in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of all Ukrainians.

