Honor Magic V2 & Honor V Purse First Impression and Info – IFA 2023 – Tech Sloth

Originally only planned for China, Honor’s Magic V2 was also presented today for the rest of the world and will be released at least here in early 2024. A price has not yet been mentioned, but one should certainly orientate oneself to the 1899 from Samsung for the Galaxy Fold 5, then probably even for 512GB memory. Otherwise, it leaves me with the best first impression of a foldable so far. Even if the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was already good, the Magic V2 is even more valuable and looks more like a normal smartphone from the outside.

Otherwise, the concept of the Honor V Purse could still be admired. A Mate X or Xs 2 on golden chains with a permanently activated display was presented by ladies in evening wear. Sure, optically and perhaps fashionably interesting, but has as much to do with a handbag as the IFA has with polar bears – you can’t put it in it. No coin, no bill, no card, nothing, nada, but the main thing is a “handbag”. However, rumors have it that it will be released in China soon.

And one last thing, the Honor 90 gets a new, fancy color with Peacock Blue.

