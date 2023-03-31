While we’re sure there are plenty of reasons why Horizon Forbidden West wants to leave the PlayStation 4 behind with the upcoming Burning Shores expansion, Guerrilla Games has now published a new PlayStation Blog post. This touches on one of the biggest reasons PS4 won’t get post-launch additions.

It is because of the clouds that make up Los Angeles that Aloy travels. We’re told that the development team has created and used new technology to deliver richer, more detailed cloud systems, and the PS4 simply can’t handle the data needed to render the clouds they’re trying to deliver.

Andrew Schneider, lead VFX artist at Guerrilla, said:: “The cloud systems we developed for Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West were fast because they didn’t store clouds as 3D objects, but instead created instructions for 3D clouds from limited 2D information. PlayStation 5 can handle much larger data So, after Taboo in the West ended, we set out to write a prototype voxel cloud renderer that would live up to our quality standards and actually allow players to fly through highly detailed clouds.

Besides looking better, the clouds in the Burning Shores expansion are also explorable, as Schneider tells us: “It was important to us to make the experience fun and enjoyable outside of the main gameplay. Clouds are not just immersive landscapes, but landscapes that can be explored in their own right. In the clouds, players will be able to explore tunnels, caves and other surprises that make flying fun.

“The best part is that depending on whether you try any of these features, the experience will be different. Over time, the quality and direction of the light will change, hiding and revealing some of these features, and changing the quality of each journey. Feel.

“I don’t want to spoil anything – but we hope you’re not afraid of a little lightning.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is coming to PS5 on April 19.