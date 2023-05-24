Horizon, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us and Ricky and Clank and Destiny 2 Crossover – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Season of the Deep is now live in Destiny 2: Lightfall, meaning players have a new seasonal narrative arc to explore alongside new events and new weapons and armor pieces to hunt and loot. While you can get an idea of what this season will have to offer in the trailer below, Bungie is also bringing a new collaboration to Destiny 2 this season.
Several iconic PlayStation branding from Epic Games, Assassin’s Creed, and more are now available as cosmetic content in Destiny 2. PlayStation X Destiny Collaboration not only sees the Horizon, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima series enter sci-fi titles as armor ornaments for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock, but it also sees Ratchet & Clank and The Last of Us also exist, as Additional decorations and emotes for weapons.
With so much to check out, watch the collaborative trailer below.