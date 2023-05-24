Horizon, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us and Ricky and Clank and Destiny 2 Crossover – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Season of the Deep is now live in Destiny 2: Lightfall, meaning players have a new seasonal narrative arc to explore alongside new events and new weapons and armor pieces to hunt and loot. While you can get an idea of ​​what this season will have to offer in the trailer below, Bungie is also bringing a new collaboration to Destiny 2 this season.

Several iconic PlayStation branding from Epic Games, Assassin’s Creed, and more are now available as cosmetic content in Destiny 2. PlayStation X Destiny Collaboration not only sees the Horizon, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima series enter sci-fi titles as armor ornaments for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock, but it also sees Ratchet & Clank and The Last of Us also exist, as Additional decorations and emotes for weapons.

With so much to check out, watch the collaborative trailer below.