Horizon: The Burning Shore review gets bombed because players hate specific stuff – Horizon Forbidden West

The long-awaited expansion to Horizon: Forbidden West arrived last week.Burning ShoresBringing Aloy to Los Angeles (or what’s left of it), but the expansion pack was met with some criticism as it was developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5, meaning PlayStation 4 gamers were disappointed, with some criticizing the expansion’s content.

But there’s one more thing that’s getting the most heat. The average user review score on Metacritic has plummeted to 2.7 in the past few days, and we’re assuming you’re wondering why? Well, spoiler time, so stop reading if you don’t want to know.

Aloy meets a new character named Seka at the beginning of her new adventure, and the two like each other. There’s a lot of kissing and fondling, which is very frustrating for many players, and three times as many negative user reviews are shared as positive ones, most of which are about Aloy liking a girl. Because of this, many people claim that they will never buy another game from Guerrilla Games.

According to you, is that a reasonable response?

