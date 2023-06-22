How AI boss LeCun wants to make machines think

For Yann LeCun, chat GPT is anything but intelligent. The AI ​​lacks common sense. At the Facebook group Meta, he is working on developing something comparable for the machines.

Yann LeCun is leading the way at Meta when it comes to AI.

Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Just a few years ago, Yann LeCun was convinced that the key to human-like artificial intelligence (AI) lay in training machines. By using so-called artificial neural networks to learn to predict what will happen next in a video using very large amounts of data, they should also gain a basic understanding of the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

