How artificial intelligence will change listening to music, according to JBL

The home audio market will grow to $50 billion globally in 2026, according to Carsten Olesen, president of Consumer Audio at Harman International. But it will also change a lot, for example thanks to artificial intelligence: “We are studying artificial intelligence algorithms to break down a song into its component elements: drums, bass, guitar, voice and so on. In the future it will be possible, for example, to substitute one’s voice for that of the singer in any song, or to study a guitar part to learn how to play”. An approach similar to that adopted by Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, who reconstructed a few months ago Revolver of the four of Liverpool starting from the original recordings (in four tracks) and making one for each instrument and for each voice, then he remixed everything from scratch. Called De-Mix, it is a cutting-edge technology, until now limited to a few top-level recording studios, such as the legendary Abbey Road where Beatles records were recorded.

Harman is the brand behind some of the most famous names in high fidelity and music reproduction: AKG, Arcam, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson, Revel and more, but Olesen talks about devices within everyone’s reach, which could be on the market in two or three years. “The AI ​​in headphones can be used to selectively filter sounds; for example, erasing the chatter and clatter of fingers on computer keyboards in a crowded classroom, while amplifying the teacher’s words”.

Meanwhile, outside the classrooms, there is the IFA stand JBL PartyBox Ultimate, a speaker-monstre for the perfect party, which in addition to audio (with JBL Original Pro and Dolby Atmos), projects a light show on the walls in sync with the music. It is resistant to liquids and even has wheels to move it. For audio, it mounts two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers and two tweeters, as well as a pair of 9-inch subwoofers, “capable of making a room as large as two basketball courts vibrate”, according to JBL. And already today it allows you to add the voice or an instrument to the music.

JBL Partybox Ultimate

Giving voice to TV

But artificial intelligence could also improve the sound of televisions: the latest ultra-thin models adopt tiny speakers, and the sound quality suffers; in particular the dialogues are often incomprehensible. To the point that, according to research also recently taken up by the New York Times, one American out of two sees films and TV series with subtitles in their own language, to understand what the actors are saying; the percentage increases among the younger ones, a sign of the fact that the reason is not to be found in hearing deficits. “It is a real challenge for the user experience – observes Olesen – in recent months we have launched a range of soundbars with a function called PureVoice, which when activated recognizes voices and makes them clearer and more defined, even if the film is full of explosions and special effects”. In Berlin you see (and hear) for example the Bar 1300, Bar 100, Bar 800 with wireless subwoofer and two battery-operated wireless rear speakers that recharge when connected to the headunit. It’s not AI yet, but it’s a step forward.

In home

Like a step forward is the new series of speakers with which JBL points to home audio, after years of unchallenged dominance in the portable sector. With a design that incorporates some details of historic models from the seventies, primarily the L100 Classic loudspeakers, the new Authentics presented at the IFA in Berlin are powerful, compact and very smart. If only because they are the first speakers on the market compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time. The advantage? Just ask and the answer will come. “The point was just that: to make the two voice assistants work together without creating overlaps or conflicts,” explains Olesen. “For example, if we set a timer we don’t have to then be forced to remember which assistant we did it with”. We will see if it really works as promised, in the meantime, however, we must acknowledge the company (which has been taken over by Samsung since 2017), for having succeeded where all the others had failed: “From a technological point of view, the requirements for making it work the two assistants are similar, but there were legal difficulties to make them work together”. Among the manufacturers that offer the possibility of using Google Assistant and Alexa alternatively, Sonos is engaged in a legal battle with Mountain View, so the two most recent speakers of the Californian company are not currently compatible. And the market, especially in the lower price range, is dominated by devices made and distributed by the same manufacturer as the assistant. Instead the new Authentics 500, 300 and 200 are designed precisely to ensure the widest compatibility with standards and platforms, and also maximum flexibility of use. Only one (the 300) is portable and equipped with a battery, but all of them automatically adapt to the environment where they are placed: “We specialize in audio and for us technology must have a precise purpose: to always offer the best sound quality. The speakers already had microphones for the voice assistants, so we made sure they could capture the sound playing in the room; then a system analyzes it and compensates for any deviations from the ideal frequency curve. All in real time, without calibrations, without noise, without interruptions”. The larger model also plays songs in spatial audio: a rarity among home speakers, where until now the choice has been limited to the Apple HomePod or the Sonos Era300. And there’s no shortage of support for Hi-Res music: “Particularly among young people, the appreciation for Hi-Res Audio has never been stronger, which is surprising because most then stream music with headphones.” Bluetooth I think this interest comes from video games, where titles like Fortnite they use symphony orchestras for certain sound effects, and you can hear the difference. For now, nobody seems able to build a sensible business model, because when it comes to paying more for high resolution, enthusiasm decreases, but the situation could change in the future”.

Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at Harman International

In giro

The Tour Pro 2 was also seen in Berlin, which would be normal good quality true wireless headphones were it not for the 1.45-inch touch display in the case: “It can be used to control various functions, but the first one Our customers use is the ability to display one or more images, as if it were a small digital frame to keep with you at all times, observes Olesen. And again, the new ones Soundgear Sense they are an intelligent solution for those who don’t want to keep earphones in their ears all the time: they look a bit like those headphones from the nineties, with a headband behind the neck, designed above all for sports. They have two small speakers that rest against the ear, but don’t block the ear canal: “They offer an incredibly natural sound stage. Often, even with high-quality wireless devices, sound seems to come from inside the head, and the listening experience is not natural. But for now the solution is neither in the spatialization algorithms that process the sound, nor in bone conduction, which is too sensitive to the position of the transducers on the scalp. So we have developed an innovative technology that directs sound energy towards the ear. The result is a rich and immersive sound. And what’s more, you can still hear your surroundings.”

Soundbars, boomboxes, headphones, speakers and other JBL devices all work on the same platform and are able to interact in various ways, such as in a multiroom or multichannel configuration. The JBL1 app for Android and iOS also includes a Harman Cast function, which allows you to transfer very high resolution audio signals, even in surround format. For now, among the streaming services, it is only compatible with Tidal and some radio stations, but the choice of available sources should increase in the next updates.

JBL Soundgear Sense earphones

Prices and availability

The JBL Authentics range is made from 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium. It will be available in black from mid-September 2023 at 629.99 for the Authentics 500, 429.99 euros for the Authentics 300 and 329.99 euros for the JBL Authentics 200.

JBL PartyBox Ultimate will be on sale at the recommended price of 499 euros.

The JBL Soundgear Sense earphones will be available in black and white from the end of September 2023 for 149 euros.

The JBL LIVE 770NC and JBL LIVE 670NC headphones will be available from the end of September, respectively at 179.99 and 129.99 euros, in black, white, blue and sandstone.

