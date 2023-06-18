How do I download a movie from Netflix to my computer? There is offline viewing

Netflix and other streaming services have revolutionized the way millions of people manage their free time. Not everyone knows, however, that the platform also offers the possibility of downloading one’s titles to allow them to be watched offline, in situations where the internet connection is not available.

We reported the rumor that Netflix would be in talks to offer its first live sporting event after other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video have moved in the same direction in recent years.

Regarding the Californian platform, we remind you that it is not necessary to have an active connection to watch the TV series or films in the catalogue, which they can be downloaded to any device and then viewed offline.

To download content, just enter the Netflix app, choose the product that interests us most and click on the button that says Download. However, not all titles are available for download and, in this sense, you can filter the contents to find those that allow the option.

Once downloaded to your device, be it a phone, a computer or a tablet, the chosen work will be available for a pre-established time and only until present in the Netflix catalog and as long as you have an active subscription. The maximum of simultaneous downloads that you can have available is 100.

Hoping to have provided a useful service to those who, especially on vacation, will not always have a reliable wi-fi network available, we leave you with the guide on how to understand which products will no longer be available on Netflix.