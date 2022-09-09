At the beginning of this election campaign, while the Italians were dozing under the umbrella, and most of them inquired in a generic way in this regard, or in most cases he listened casually to some television news that reported the summary, all the main parties, except one, have coined their slogan. The extreme synthesis of what their electoral promise is and the invitation to the voters in this regard.

With the exception of Forza Italia, which has not chosen any specific slogan, the Action-Italia Viva alliance “Italia sul Serio” Fratelli d’Italia has launched “Pronti”, the Lega the controversial “Credo”, Il Movimento 5 Stars “On the Right Side” and the Democratic Party “Choose”.

It is enough to walk through the streets of our cities, but also of the smaller centers, to see at a glance how the electoral posters of the past have substantially disappeared. Now the game is played more and more online and on social networks.

Here then DataMediaHub has analyzed, exclusively for ItalianTech, the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in the last thirty days to understand how much, and how, the slogan of each party has taken hold on Italians.

Brothers of Italy and his “Ready”, intended to indicate the strength and the will to govern, among all is the one that gets the least response to date. In fact, there were only 8,600 citations, by only 689 unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) less than 60 thousand subjects. Really little thing, and in fact also the potential scope, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically they had on the basis of these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content relating to the slogan of Meloni’s party stands at only 92.4 million impressions, open to an effective range, reasonably estimated, of 4.6 million impressions, of actual views of content related to the challenge that FdI has launched to the country, gross of duplications.

Not even “Choose” of the Democratic party takes off. The slogan of the PD, until yesterday, obtained fewer than 28 thousand citations, however, by 2,300 unique authors, whose contents over time have involved around 145 thousand people.

Instead, it is the 5 Star Movement, with “From the Right Part”, to lead. In this case there were just under 157 thousand citations in the time frame taken into consideration, by 2,700 unique authors, whose contents involved, in the terms previously reported, 1.2 million subjects.

Results followed by those of the duo Action – Italia Viva, the so-called “third pole”, which had more than 138 thousand citations of its “Italia sul Serio”, by 4,400 unique authors, whose contents involved a decidedly number lower number of subjects: about 857 thousand. Results obtained in particular thanks to the incredible volume of Calenda’s tweets in this regard.

The Northern League “Credo”, which has sparked so much controversy due to religious references considered inappropriate by most, and which actually seems to have already been used in the Lega Nord spot for the 2000 regional teams, gets a much lower volume of citations – less than 100 thousand – but a substantial parity with that of the M5S as regards the number of people involved. A result obtained, however, thanks to a much higher volume of content. In fact, Salvini’s tweets are 153 against Conte’s 45. And also on TikTok the videos of the Northern League leader are 60% more than those of the President of the 5 Star Movement.

If this is photography from a quantitative point of view, elements of great interest emerge, and food for thought, as regards the qualitative aspects emerging from the analysis.

First of all, at the individual level of individual political leaders, the greatest engagement is generated by Salvini on TikTok. A value which, as we have seen, however, is generated by a number of videos uploaded to the platform on which politicians have literally thrown themselves into a rush. If, on the other hand, we consider the level of involvement per single mention, per single video uploaded to the social short video platform, then Conte wins with over 69,000 people involved for each video against 51,000 and broken by the Northern League leader.

Above all it is the sentiment, the emotions and, in fact, the feelings, contained in the online verbalizations by people to make the difference. In this case, the negative sentiment of “Credo” is just below 20%, while that of “Dalla Parte Giusta” is more than five percentage points lower.

The least negativity is generated by “Italia sul Serio”, at 10.5% of negative sentiment. On the other hand, the greatest positivity is generated by the M5S slogan, which stands at 26.5% positive sentiment.

Elements emerging also from the “wheel” of the most used emojis in the context of online conversations concerning the slogans of the various parties. In fact, for the League’s creed the Italian flag heads, consistent with the vision of the “Italians first” which perhaps, with hindsight, the League would have done well to maintain, while for the Movement’s appeal to be on the right side the star of the Movement itself dominates, but also the heart and muscle. Clear sign of dedication and encouragement from supporters.

Finally, if we compare the volumes and people involved with respect to the slogans of each party, and compare them with those of the individual party leaders emerging from our previous analyzes, we can see how the slogans launched so far have decidedly less impact than the appeal, and the discussions that arise online, of each of the party leaders. The evidence of how the figure of what today is called the “front runner” is increasingly important in the role play, and in communication follows.