Home » How Silicon Valley changed the world
Technology

How Silicon Valley changed the world

by admin
How Silicon Valley changed the world

Credit cards, washing machines, smartphones: today there is hardly a device without a computer chip. The USA and China are now dueling over this key technology. The story began in Silicon Valley, then a valley of orchards, driven by a group of ambitious men.

One hardly associates Silicon Valley with computer chips anymore, after all two thirds of all chips today come from Taiwan; South Korea and China follow. But it was the United States that invented the tiny silicon circuits that are at the heart of our digitized world today. In fact, it was a handful of men in America’s West. They created the basis for a technological revolution that soon spilled over from America to Asia – and over which major powers are dueling today. If you want to understand the trade war between China and the West over computer chips, you have to go back seventy years to the origins of chip technology in California.

See also  Cocoon confirmed for 2023 launch on all platforms

You may also like

A Complete Guide to Cultivating the Protagonist of...

New wave channel to boost offshore wind power...

NASA Releases Stunning Image of Green Lightning in...

Playstation Plus: The 3 free games in July...

Ubisoft Plans to Remake Assassin’s Creed IV: Black...

ROG Ally Review: A Closer Look at its...

Leaked: Beats Studio Pro Specifications, Features, Price, and...

Investments in startups in Italy are collapsing. In...

Cheap mobile phone contracts in July 23

What can the Zodiac Freerider do?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy