Despite sweeping at the end of the fight, Mexicans perceive improvement in Central Americans

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — At the initiative of their Cuban-born coach, a group of Mexican wrestlers went to train in that country at the beginning of the year. They were practicing and competing with some of their lucky rivals on Friday in the finals of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

None of the four Mexicans who played in the finals against the Cubans could win. But they were all encouraged by their silver medals and by the competitiveness shown.

“That trip in the end helped us a lot to realize the capacity we have because we trained with ourselves,” explained Susana Lozano, who fell 3-1 to Ángela Álvarez to win silver in the 57-kilogram category. “Before the fights were 10-0 or touch, the difference in which we were left was a lot, but we were letting go and we were realizing it. It was thanks to the teacher.”

The teacher is Luis Ocaña, a former Cuban wrestler and current coach of several members of the Mexican team, including Álvarez, who is preparing in the central state of Querétaro, as well as Karla Acosta, who lost the final of the 53-kilo division to Laura. Herín, and Alexis Gómez, defeated 4-0 by María Santana in the 62 kilograms.

“With what we saw in Cuba and with the results so closed here in the Central American Games, we realized that it is possible, that it is possible and we have to get more practice,” added Lozano. “I think that’s what it takes, to be stronger, more to realize that you can. Now we really want to improve in the Pan American Games and qualify for the Olympic Games”.

The other Mexican defeated during the evening at the Cuna del Mágico in the Salvadoran capital was Mariana Díaz. Unlike her companions, the 28-year-old fighter was not so cheerful.

He cried for not having been able to improve the silver of Barranquilla 2018.

“These are my third Central American Games and I expected a better result, but I’m leaving happy,” she said. “The rivals are very strong here and I have to continue polishing several things.”

Yes, although the differences have been shortened, the Cubans took five of the six golds in dispute during the women’s finals of the free modality.

