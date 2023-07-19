How to access the new Windows 11 3D emojis? It’s that simple!

Already several months ago, Microsoft promised that 3D Emojis for Windows 11 would arrive very soon on all PCs updated to the new operating system. Well, on World Emoji Day, Microsoft has started rolling out 3D Emojis with Windows 11 build 25905, currently available in the Canary channel.

Per preview 3D Emojis of Windows 11, therefore, you will have to download and install the latest build in the Canary version of the operating system. We remind you that the Canary channel is the one where the least stable operating system builds are found, therefore the advice is to proceed with the download of Windows 11 version 25905 only on a secondary PC and only if you are already familiar with it with the Microsoft operating system.

The first thing to do for download canary builds of windows 11 is to enroll in the Microsoft Insider Program. To do this, you simply have to visit the appropriate website of the Redmond giant and register with your Microsoft account, then restart the PC (or PCs) connected to the same profile.

Once this is done, you can open the PC Settings, then click on Windows Update and scroll down to “Windows Insider Program”. Once you enter this sub-menu, you simply have to choose to receive the builds intended for the Canary channel instead of those of the Dev channel and the Beta channel, and that’s it.

After changing this setting, in fact, you will need to be able to see, download and install the Build 25905 on Windows 11 from the Windows Update page of PC Settings. If you don’t see the build, just do a refresh manual search for updates or, at the most, restart the PC again.