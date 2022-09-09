Home Technology How to choose the capacity of iPhone Pro series?Net: 128G is actually enough | Apple’s new product debut | Digital
Technology

How to choose the capacity of iPhone Pro series?Net: 128G is actually enough | Apple’s new product debut | Digital

by admin
How to choose the capacity of iPhone Pro series?Net: 128G is actually enough | Apple’s new product debut | Digital

Apple’s autumn conference has just ended, and iPhone-related topics continue to spread on the Internet. Some netizens are facing the need for replacement recently, so they are quite troubled about which capacity to choose. However, netizens unexpectedly found that the iPhone 13 Pro has a capacity of 128G. It seems to be “enough” in use.

Some netizens posted on the iOS version of PTT that they were preparing to release the new iPhone recently, and there was just a need for a replacement, so after a long absence, I looked at the relevant information about Apple’s products this year, and I was surprised to find that the iPhone 13 Pro’s In the compilation of the series, “the minimum capacity is actually 128GB”, which is very different from Apple’s previous sales model, which also made him think about whether to choose 128GB or 256GB.

The netizen said that after thinking about it, he found that as long asDo not play more than one mobile game with a particularly large capacity, in fact, 128GB is basically enough.. The reason is because: in Taiwan, the mobile network all-you-can-eat program is relatively popular, so most people’s requirements for mobile network traffic are not rigid requirements. Photos have almost unlimited space after compression such as iCloud or Google Photos. There are also many streaming platforms to choose from for listening to music.

Therefore, the netizen was curious about how to choose between 128G and 256G, the two capacities that most people might choose, for those who purchased the 13 Pro and who are planning to choose a new Pro in the future.

Netizens said, “For those who will back up regularly + have purchased iCloud, 128GB is indeed enough. In addition, iCloud is only 50GB, 200GB, 2TB”, “Look at people, I can’t use 64GB, all of them. Store in the cloud”, “I buy 256G or more for my mobile phone, I often take photos and videos, and I also buy Google Cloud for backup”, and some netizens think “If you think 128G is enough, it means you don’t need a pro-level phone”, “PRO is the best. Video, video eats space”.

See also  As Earth passes through the spiral arm of the Milky Way, the crustal growth rate increases | TechNews Technology News

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Killed!The official website has only been open for 35 minutes, and the first batch of iPhone 14 series has been sold

Apple’s official website opened for pre-orders for the new iPhone 14 series at 8:00 p.m. today (9), and the official website was temporarily closed at 2:00 p.m. to prepare for a pre-order event for fruit fans.However, it was originally thought that the official website would be opened on time at 8 pm for fruit fans to snap up, but when the actual measurement entered Apple’s official website on time at 8 pm, it showed

iPhone 14 official website pre-order is here!Apple also “can’t wait”: open on time at 8 o’clock tonight

Calling boredom after watching iPhone 14! Joeman grabs 3 highlights and then exposes “Android is too weak” before he dares to do it like this

In the early morning of this (8th) morning, Apple’s autumn press conference exposed the full range of new iPhone 14 machines. Youtuber “Joeman” gave an urgent lecture late at night to comment on this new Apple product. He bluntly said “it’s very boring”, but also mentioned the 3rd of the iPhone 14 Pro series. Great spot, think…

AirPods Pro 2 drops 500 yuan to send more personalized experience!Diagram of 3 Apple earphones which one is right for you

AirPods Pro finally released the second-generation AirPods Pro 2 after 3 years of violation. This time, it not only adds functions to the charging box, but also is 500 yuan cheaper than the first generation. Apple launched AirPods Pro 2 this time, and AirPods Pro (first generation) was removed from the official website at the same time. With AirPods2 and AirPods 3, how to choose these three Bluetooth headsets, “United News Network” makes a chart for you to choose!

Unblocking Japan, South Korea and Thailand to buy iPhone 14!This country is cheap enough to earn 1 low-cost round-trip ticket

Countries have gradually lifted the lockdown to welcome tourists. Neighboring Japan has opened a conditional “no-guide system” independent travel system from yesterday (7th), South Korea has also extended the quarantine exemption for Taiwanese tourists, Thailand has also relaxed entry regulations, and Taiwan has also opened in September. From the 12th, the implementation of visa-free entry for nationals of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and diplomatic relations will be resumed. It is rare to go abroad, and it is not an exaggeration to buy the latest iPhone 14, but is it really cheap to go abroad? “United News Network” uses a chart to interpret which country is currently the most cost-effective to buy!

iPhone 14 price hike is not shocking! Apple 3 old machine with the highest diving 10,000 yuan mini still for sale?

After Apple’s press conference today (8th), the iPhone 14 has decided to bid farewell to the mini. If you love small mobile phones, are you a little regretful or are you still looking forward to the mini’s reappearance? Or think that the iPhone 14 series is expensive, and want to go to Apple’s official website to buy old iPhones for cheap? But you have to pay attention, if you don’t compare the price well, I’m afraid you will buy more expensive than the original price. “United News Network” mapping takes you to the official website to find out.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy