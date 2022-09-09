Apple’s autumn conference has just ended, and iPhone-related topics continue to spread on the Internet. Some netizens are facing the need for replacement recently, so they are quite troubled about which capacity to choose. However, netizens unexpectedly found that the iPhone 13 Pro has a capacity of 128G. It seems to be “enough” in use.

Some netizens posted on the iOS version of PTT that they were preparing to release the new iPhone recently, and there was just a need for a replacement, so after a long absence, I looked at the relevant information about Apple’s products this year, and I was surprised to find that the iPhone 13 Pro’s In the compilation of the series, “the minimum capacity is actually 128GB”, which is very different from Apple’s previous sales model, which also made him think about whether to choose 128GB or 256GB.

The netizen said that after thinking about it, he found that as long asDo not play more than one mobile game with a particularly large capacity, in fact, 128GB is basically enough.. The reason is because: in Taiwan, the mobile network all-you-can-eat program is relatively popular, so most people’s requirements for mobile network traffic are not rigid requirements. Photos have almost unlimited space after compression such as iCloud or Google Photos. There are also many streaming platforms to choose from for listening to music.

Therefore, the netizen was curious about how to choose between 128G and 256G, the two capacities that most people might choose, for those who purchased the 13 Pro and who are planning to choose a new Pro in the future.

Netizens said, “For those who will back up regularly + have purchased iCloud, 128GB is indeed enough. In addition, iCloud is only 50GB, 200GB, 2TB”, “Look at people, I can’t use 64GB, all of them. Store in the cloud”, “I buy 256G or more for my mobile phone, I often take photos and videos, and I also buy Google Cloud for backup”, and some netizens think “If you think 128G is enough, it means you don’t need a pro-level phone”, “PRO is the best. Video, video eats space”.

