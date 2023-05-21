On the mobile phones of users all over the world, there are all kinds of experimental applications, as well as applications that you have used or even downloaded and then forgotten. Defenses against data threats continue to grow, but the threats themselves continue to evolve, and the battle between users and the dwindling space available on devices continues. This time, the author will tell you how to clear the application data on iPhone or iPad, and return your fresh mobile phone space.

How to clear app data on iPhone or iPad?

One of the best ways to tackle the twin problems of shrinking space on your phone and data threats is to be aware of what data these apps store and how much space they take up. It’s important to clean up your device when necessary by clearing data from apps you no longer need. While this process may be a bit painful, it is definitely necessary. Like Android devices, the iPad and iPhone offer a very convenient way to do this, and if you’re another Apple user looking to save space (if you’re using the new Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro for iPad, space may be particularly limited), let’s do this quickly.

In Apple’s support document, it is pointed out that some of its own first-party applications, such as memos, Podcasts, FaceTime, etc., can be deleted from the iPhone, but you have to be careful, deleting these applications may have a negative impact on the device.

Press and hold the icon of the app you want to delete until the “Delete App” prompt appears.

Tap “Delete App” or “Remove from Home Screen”.

Confirm your selection.



This can also be done through the application library. However, if you don’t necessarily want to delete the entire application, iCloud provides a convenient way to delete the data stored by a specific application. Here’s how to do it: