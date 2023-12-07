How to control your children’s phone: definitive guide to operators, Android and iOS

State parental control, i.e. imposed by law, it entered into force in Italy on 21 Novemberis dedicated to children but in reality is aimed at parents: in most cases, they will have to activate it on the smartphones and SIM cards of minors, in order to protect them from Internet risks.

Before understanding how it is done, there are a couple of things to clarify immediately. Meanwhile, this control is something different from that done via app or possibly integrated into Android and iOS, therefore regardless of the type of device. Furthermore, the law provides for automatic activation on SIMs registered to minors, which however are a negligible quantity: parents can still ask to activate/deactivate for free this filter to navigation (which we explained here) on the SIM of minors over whom they exercise parental authority.

The categories of prohibited sitesand which therefore should be blocked and inaccessible for any device connected to the affected network (even a computer, if connected via wifi), there are 8: from pornographic ones to those that promote violence and self-harm up to those where they are sold or advertised weaponsto those who expose practices that may harm the salute and, among others, those of betting and gambling or web traffic anonymization.

It is important to reiterate that the two protections add to each other and that one does not exclude the other: our advice is to use an app or the operating system functions of the daughter and son’s phone and to add the additional protection of the so-called state parental control. In addition to being present as parents, of course.

