Emilia-Romagna is the first Region in Italy in terms of offer and economic resources, as confirmed by the Meridiano Sanità Regionale Index — Health report

Bonaccini and Donini: “Recognition that confirms the level of excellence of the entire healthcare system in terms of ability to invest, effectiveness, efficiency and appropriateness of services. Thanks to our professionals for the contribution they give every day in achieving these objectives”

December 7, 2023 – In Emilia Romagna the healthcare is in good health: he is first Region in Italy per efficiency, effectiveness and appropriateness of healthcare provisionper economic resources and for the health maintenance index.

This is attested by the Meridiano Sanità Regional Indexa study now in its ninth edition and edited by The European House – Ambrosettiillustrated yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of the eighteenth “Meridiano Sanità” Report.

The Index – composed of 3 different indices for a total of 35 monitored parameters – evaluates the performance of regional health systems analyzing the characteristics, trends and health data of the territories.

With 7.5 points Emilia-Romagna is first again this year in the national ranking for efficiency, effectiveness and appropriateness of healthcare provision ahead of Tuscany (7.4) and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (7.2). The item evaluates the effectiveness of treatments, organizational and management efficiency and the quality of the offer, such as the appropriateness of prescriptions, services and hospitalizations, waiting times for surgery.

Emilia-Romagna also leads the ranking for economic resourcesi.e. the propensity to invest in healthcare, public healthcare spending per capita: 7.6 points ahead of Umbria (7.2) and Lombardy (7).

The Region then leads the index ranking maintenance of health status with 7.9 points ahead of Tuscany (7.4) and Umbria (7.2). Also for this index it is a confirmation of the results certified last year.

“The healthcare of Emilia-Romagna – commented the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– it is confirmed as a system of excellence, thanks to the ability to invest and ensure effectiveness, efficiency and appropriateness of services. An important recognition, linked to our commitment and that of healthcare professionals, who every day face the increasingly complex challenges of the care needs of our communities: our thanks go to them. This year too, the Meridiano Sanità Index rewards the organizational model of Emilia-Romagna, also thanks to the investments that the Region makes, despite the serious shortcomings at a national level. For us it is a source of pride, but also an incentive to increasingly improve the offer and quality of care and assistance services”.

