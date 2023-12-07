Bills, Istat certifies the coming bloodletting: those who are already on the free market pay 56.7% more

He takes care of the bill case. From next year, millions of families who are now customers of the protected market will have to switch to the free one. The risk is of increases on the way for those who will be forced to make this transition and consumer associations have repeatedly called for an extension of the protection. Now Istat data seems to certify the new incoming bloodletting because they say that those in the free sector currently pay 56.7% more.

«The Istat data released today attest to the urgency of an extension of the protected electricity and gas market. Finally, in fact, Istat, as we have been asking it to do for years, has not only given a measure of the variation in prices but also of the average price currently supported by families, at least as regards electricity” states Massimiliano Dona, president of National Consumers Union.

«Well, the results are sensational and shameful: the average price of the free electricity market for the typical family is equal to 44.33 euro cents per KW/h compared to 28.29 cents on the greater protection market, that is, those who are in the free sector currently pay 56.7% more” continues Dona.

«Translated into a nutshell, it means that the typical family that consumes 2700 KW/h per year and has a committed power equal to 3 KW pays a whopping 433 euros more on the free market on an annual basis than those who are in the greater protection category, a tax, therefore, which we can call Meloni, given that the Government, beyond the position of some individual majority parties, has never believed in and wanted the extension of the protected market” concludes Dona.

The change of operator

These days many are looking for free offers. What to know? Here are the voices that make the difference

It is important to know that of all the items that make up the bill, competition in the free market takes place only on two components: the expenses for the energy material, the raw material, also called the energy quota (expressed for electricity in euros per kilowatt hour, kwh, for gas it is in euros per standard cubic meter, smc); and the fixed marketing fee. However, all the other components do not change, such as the costs for transport and management of the meter or the various taxes (system charges, excise duties, regional surcharges, VAT depending on whether it is electricity or gas). Be careful because energy companies on the phone or at info points often only give the amount they are responsible for, energy quota and fixed quota, but it is a mistake to compare those amounts with the invoice you are paying, which instead includes everything. Some then, incorrectly, create confusion by indicating only the energy quota, representing the discount compared to the protected amount, “forgetting” to also explain the fixed marketing quota, which, if the user’s consumption is low, being fixed and paid independently of as much as it consumes, it eats up all the savings on the energy quota. In short, you need to do the calculations well by adding both items.

