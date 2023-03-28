The screenings – promoted and implemented to make prevention and early diagnosis accessible and facilitated through the system of Medicine of the Territory and Proximity Medicine (an indispensable approach to protecting the health of the individual and the community) – have provided important data and signals, among which the following: out of more than 100 Pap Tests by geographical area, about 5% were positive; while out of 27 ECGs, performed only at the Artemisia Lab headquarters in Guidonia, three revealed anomalies with an immediate need for further diagnostic investigations.

In the light of these findings, Mariastella Giorlandino once again underlined the urgency of making the population aware of the importance of constant clinical checks and the adoption of healthy lifestyles, starting from childhood, according to the indications and personalized advice of the Specialists; at the same time, the President of the Artemisia Foundation recalls and reiterates the value represented by the complex of private healthcare facilities for citizens and for the Italian Healthcare System: a wider and more systematic cooperation between Public Healthcare and Private Healthcare can rapidly make the Regional Healthcare Service more efficient and National, in terms of Appropriate, Timely and Inclusive Medicine.