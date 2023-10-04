How to delete Telegram account from smartphone

Telegram it’s a valid one alternative to WhatsAppbut has also functions that make it different. For example, this app allows you to not display the contact number, there are numerous channels, secret chats, the possibility of using it to meet new people. These, like many other functions, have determined the success of this chat.

In fact, they are only in Italy 15 million people who use it despite being registered with other chats like WhatsAppwhich in our country finds consensus 35 million of users.

Telegram, in fact, is in third place in terms of number of customers, preceded only by Facebook Messenger, which is losing users. It is not surprising if in a few years it could be overtaken by the app founded by Pavel Durov, vying to take second place after WhatsApp. Despite this success achieved in recent years, there are users who they don’t feel good and prefer to continue maintaining other instant messaging systems. They wonder how this is possible delete the account and what solutions exist and whether their data will be inexorably lost. For those who are not very familiar with Telegram and have just installed it, it may seem simply difficult to delete or get to know it different solutions to delete your account.

How to uninstall the Telegram app

Many users think that for delete your account of Telegram simply uninstall the app from your phone. This allows you to delete only the application, but not the registered account. As a result, your profile, data and chats will still be visible for a while. The same thing happens when you decide to disconnect your account from the device.

The cancellation procedure, in fact, will only take place later 180 days of non-use and consequently all data will be automatically deleted, including the account. This is because when signing up, Telegram gives each account a cloud on one of its servers, i.e. a space that will be synchronized in real time across all devices associated with that account.

This is one of the features that make the app different from WhatsApp and preferable by many users.

To uninstall the Telegram application, you need to press and hold the icon and items will appear including “Uninstall”. Click on it and the app will be immediately deleted.

How to delete Telegram account temporarily

Not everyone knows that it is possible delete your Telegram account temporarily. That is to say, when you change your mind, you can go back to using it while keeping your username and data within the app. This is a valid alternative for those who do not like definitive and drastic solutions and want to distance themselves from social media for a limited period of time.

The procedure is very simple: you need to open the settings menu from your smartphone and select “Applications” or “Manage applications” (varies by device). Once you find the Telegram app in the application list, just click it and open the information screen.

If you touch “Uninstall” o “Deactivate” the disable button is shown and allows you to deactivate the application.

Please note: the procedure is different depending on the operating system the device that is used.

Before starting the procedure you must make a copy of the data, such as files and chats, otherwise they could be lost. You can also schedule your account to be automatically deleted after a period of inactivity. If you use a smartphone or tablet Android you need to launch the app and go to the button on the left, the one with three horizontal lines.

Then go to “Settings” and “Privacy and Security” and then “Delete my account”. Finally, press on “If away for” and select the time ranging from 1 month to 1 year.

They are iOs you need to launch the app and press on “Settings” at the bottom.

Then go to “Privacy and security”, to “Automatically delete my account” and then the procedure is identical.

How to delete Telegram account permanently

If you decide you want to permanently delete your Telegram account because you no longer use it, then the process is different. In this case you need to open the device app and tap the three horizontal lines at the top left. Then you need to scroll down and select “Settings”. In this item there is the wording “Privacy and security” and then “Delete my account”.

Once you tap, a web page will open delete your Telegram account from the browser. To ensure that the deletion is successful, you need to enter the telephone number associated with the account and click on “Next”.

On the other page, a warning will open informing you of the consequences of deleting your account, which includes the loss of data and the account itself. If you want to proceed to account cancellation you must check the “I understand and accept” and “Delete my account” boxes. Please note: this action is permanent and it will no longer be possible to recover your data and account.