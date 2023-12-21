How to eliminate a virus from your PC

Eliminate a virus from your PC it is a complex operation that requires several steps, it is important to act as soon as possible to prevent it from spreading and infecting the entire system.

Computer viruses are malicious software which replicate and spread, causing much damage such as the damage or deletion of sensitive data and information.

When a virus enters the PC creates copies of itself and transmits via infected attachments or malicious links. This way, it spreads quickly and the contacts who receive it are unaware of it.

Diffusion can also occur via file sharing: For example, an application downloaded outside the official app stores may contain viruses or vulnerabilities in outdated software.

How to understand if there is a virus on your PC

To understand if your PC is infected by un virus o un malware must be observed suspicious behaviors, files and downloadsand crashes.

These are all signs that there is an infection in your operating system, but there are others to watch for:

The computer suddenly becomes very slow; Many pop-up windows open that are difficult to close; Presence of unknown applications and software; Changing settings; Presence of damaged files; Important files deleted; Noisy PC fan; PC overheating; Sudden freezes or crashes.

These symptoms can be caused by viruses or other malware like spyware. If you notice one or more of these malfunctions, it is very likely that your PC has been hacked.

Methods to remove the virus from your PC

Confirmed presence of the virus on the PC, you must take action to eliminate it. There are several steps to remove the infection from the operating system, let’s see how to proceed, but first find out how to protect your PC without antivirus software.

Start your PC in Safe Mode

To start, open your PC in Safe Modewhich launches only the basic Windows settings (essential files, programs and drivers).

Safe Mode can be started by pressing the button SHIFTin phase of Shutdown or Restart (Windows 10 e 11).

After reboot select Troubleshooting > Advanced Options > Startup Settings and then click on again Restart. After rebooting choose F4 to boot into Safe mode.

Delete temporary files

Delete temporary files to remove all recently downloaded malicious applications and software that may have carried the malware.

In Windows 10 and 11 you can delete temporary files in Safe mode typing “Cleaning disk” in the Windows applications search field and then choose the option that appears.

Choose the drive you want to delete temporary files from, scroll through the list of files, and then choose the box next to Temporary Files and then up Ok.

Schedule a startup virus scan

If despite deleting temporary filesthe virus is still present, it is likely that the malware is programmed to take action when the PC starts.

You will need to run an antivirus scan, an advanced feature designed to detect and eliminate malware that starts when the operating system or other programs start up.

Based on the antivirus you have, decide how it should act in the event of the presence of infected files, you can correct them, move them to quarantine or delete them.

After restarting the PCthe antivirus launches automatically scanning for threats. This process can take a long time.

Other things to do:

If after these attempts you continue to notice the presence of viruses on the computerfollow these steps:

Run a scan in safe mode. Disconnect from the network. Consider system restore. Use specific removal tools. Analyze the system registry. Keep your operating system and software updated. Make backups and format if necessary.

These are operations that require a certain knowledge and experience, so we recommend that you turn to professionals.

