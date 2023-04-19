Home » How to enable iMessage on iPhone
How to enable iMessage on iPhone

How to enable iMessage on iPhone

If you turn on iMessage on your iPhone, you can send and receive messages over cellular data or Wi-Fi with other iPhones, or over Wi-Fi with iPads or Mac computers.

iMessage is usually already activated on your iPhone when you are logged in with your Apple ID. You may have disabled it to save data.

To enable iMessage on your iPhone, you need to follow the steps below.

In order for you to be able to send and receive iMessages on your iPhone, iMessage must be activated.

This will link your phone number to the email address you use for your Apple ID or iCloud account. This allows you to send and receive the “blue text bubbles” while chatting with other iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

When iMessage is turned on, iMessages are sent over a Wi-Fi connection or over cellular data when a Wi-Fi connection isn’t available.

If iMessage isn’t turned on, you’ll get all messages to your phone as SMS or MMS text messages if that feature is already turned on — which can be nice for those with a monthly data limit.

If you recently bought a new iPhone and have already set it up with your Apple ID, iMessage is already activated and ready to use.

However, if iMessage isn’t already turned on, here’s how to set it up.

How to activate iMessage on iPhone

  1. First unlock your iPhone and open the settings on the start screen.
  2. In Settings, scroll down to “Messages” and tap on it.
Look for Messages under Settings.

Look for Messages under Settings.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Look for iMessage at the top of the screen.

At the top is the iMessage toggle switch.

At the top is the iMessage toggle switch.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. If the slider on the right is green, iMessage is already enabled. If not, tap the slider to enable iMessage.

After activation, you can send and receive iMessages on your iPhone.

After activation, you can send and receive iMessages on your iPhone.
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. After activation, you can now send and receive iMessages on your iPhone.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.

