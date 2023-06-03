How to force close apps on Windows? The review before the news

If you are among the most “informed” users, you will surely be looking forward to seeing the new quick app close feature in Windows 11, which will allow you to access a quick command directly from the application bar.

On the contrary, if you’re here to find out how Today a close an app that just doesn’t want to know to do it yourself, whatever the reason, you’re in the right place.

In fact, it may happen that an app simply stops responding, or that while loading you realized that you didn’t need it and want to close it without wasting time; in short, the reasons can be many and all different from each other. What does not change, however, is the substance: we want to force close it because we can’t do otherwise and the “close” command isn’t there or doesn’t respond.

There are two methods, actually. The most conservative and elaborate (but which works in 100% of cases) involves the use of “Activity Management“. Let’s open this useful control tool with a simple right click of the mouse on the Start button: at this point, if you have never opened it before, you will have to press “More details” to show all the commands and then make sure you are in the “Processes” Tab. In the list, find the process linked to the app you want to close and, after highlighting it with a simple click, press the command “End Activity” at the bottom right. Alternatively, with a right click on the process, you can do the same from a popup menu.

The most “universal” method, so to speak, but also the fastest is just one keyboard shortcut. In fact, with the app to be closed in the foreground, all you have to do is press the combination “Alt + F4” from the keyboard, being careful, if you are from a notebook and have the function commands in blue, also press “Fn“.

This combination may not work with all processesbut otherwise all you have to do is open “Activity Management“.

In addition to adding the command “Force close” on the taskbar, in Redmond in the last year we have worked hard to improve, piece by piece, the experience of the proprietary operating system. Do you think that the time may finally have come for native support for RAR on Windows 11 !