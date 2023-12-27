How to print a Google Maps map with directions

If you don’t have access to a navigator with GPS, printing directions from Google Maps may be your best option when traveling. Nowadays, most cars have a GPS navigator, an Android Auto system or, failing that, a mobile phone holder. If you are a professional, you probably use Google Maps for trucks, and even if you are not, this is most likely the app that guides you live on your trips. However, there are people who for some reason need to carry a paper map. And the ideal thing to avoid getting lost is that we not only carry the map, but also the directions for the route we want to take. Therefore, we are going to teach you how to print maps from Google Maps with its pertinent instructions.

When we want to print a map, the most common thing is to do so from a computer that we have connected physically or via Bluetooth to a printer. We will not be able to have information at the moment to avoid traffic on Google Maps, but we will have directions to get to our destination. The steps to follow are these:

Enter the web version of Google Maps.

In the search box, enter the address to which you want to print the map.

Click on the icon that shows the specific place you want to go to on the map.

In the side menu, click on Directions. Choose a starting point from which you want it to give you directions. If you want the starting point to be your current location, choose My location in the lower right corner of Google Maps.

Click on the button with three horizontal lines that you will find in the upper left to access the Options menu.

In the side menu, Click on the Print button. Select the printer and Print Settings and print your map.

Once you’ve finished all these steps, you’ll have on paper all the step-by-step directions you need to know to get from where you are right now to where you want to go. You must keep in mind that it is possible that the instructions extend over several pages, especially if the trip you are preparing to take is quite long. In general, it is usually more convenient to carry it on your mobile phone and have it indicate you along the way, but if you cannot have Google Maps active throughout the journey, it is advisable to have it printed out.

Although it is usually easier to use a computer when printing a document, if you do not have a PC with an Internet connection at hand it is also possible to print your map directly from your mobile phone. To do this, you will have to have your phone connected via Bluetooth to a printer. Once you have done this, you will have to follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps application.

Search for the address of the destination you want to reach.

Click on the pin that appears on the map indicating the exact point you are going to.

On the screen that appears, click on How to get there.

By default, as starting point your current location will appear. If you want to change it, type the starting point in the first text field that appears at the top.

Click on the icon with three dots that will appear next to the starting point. In the menu that appears, select Share directions.

A list will appear with all the applications in which you can share the directions. Select the application corresponding to your printer. Follow the necessary steps in your printer app to print the instructions.

Keep in mind that the Print option will not appear directly in the sharing options. If you can’t find your printer app or you don’t know how to use it correctly, you can also share your Google Maps route with another application that allows you to print directly (such as the notes app you have on your smartphone) and then print from there. The result will be the same as if you had done it from a PC, but you will not have to go through the computer.

Having your Google Maps map directly on your phone is usually much more convenient than looking at papers. But there are several reasons why we may decide not to do so. If you’re going to go down a path where you can miss coverage, it is important to carry a copy of the instructions on paper. It is also a good option if you do not have a car charger, since your phone could run out of battery and in that case you would be lost in the middle of nowhere. In case you do not want to consume a lot of data, you can choose between printing your map or download it for offline access.

