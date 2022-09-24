Since the iPhone 14 Pro series supports the “always on” display screen function, when the device enters standby mode, it can automatically reduce the screen brightness and maintain the 1Hz screen refresh rate, and the lock screen will also be changed to dark mode to achieve low power consumption display , but the iPhone background wallpaper color can still be seen on the unlock screen, causing many people to complain that the iPhone always displays more power consumption and easily leads to distraction.

In fact, Apple has added a “dim lock screen” hidden switch for the iPhone’s always-on display function. After the focus mode is activated, the lock background screen will automatically appear completely black, leaving only time and gadget information. This article will teach you How to turn on always-on display mode in black and white style.

iPhone 14 display screen background wallpaper hide effect

Before starting, let’s show the effect of turning on the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) to dim the lock screen as follows, which can automatically hide the background of the lock screen, and only the date, time and lock screen gadget information will be left on the unlock screen. display screen effect?

How to Turn On iPhone 14 Pro Dim Lock Screen

If you want to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro series to display the background at any time, through the following teaching steps, modify the focus mode adjustment of the lock screen to achieve dim lock and hide the lock background screen:

Open the iPhone’s built-in “Settings”, select “Focus Mode”, and select the focus mode to be modified.

ExampleDon’t want to be disturbed by the background of the iPhone lock screen while you workyou can click “Work Mode”, select “Options”, and open “Dim the lock screen” to do so.

iPhone 14 Pro shows “Dim Lock Screen” effect at any time

Let’s compare and look at the original iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max “Anytime Display” function. Even after the display mode is activated, the background color of the unlock screen can still be seen.Dim the lock screen“After opening, you will find that the background image will be automatically hidden and closed, which is very suitable for use in work or sports and other situations where you need to be very attentive.

So some people will be curious, why not just replace the iPhone lock screen with an all-black tablecloth? Why is it so troublesome?This function is completely different from simply changing a black tablecloth. When the iPhone screen is lit, the original tablecloth style will still be displayed normally. Compared with watching the black unlocked tablecloth every day, it will easily lead to boredom and monotony.

Function summary

It’s a pity that there is no way to set it permanently through the iPhone’s “Always Display” function. You need to use the “Focus Mode” to enable it. But then again, if you don’t want to be distracted by the iPhone screen when you normally go to work or work, you want to To know the current time at all times, by turning on the “dim lock screen” method is really good.

