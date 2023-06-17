How to use iPhone to weigh? Limited models and restrictions – Saydigi-Tech

How to use the iPhone to weigh? Limited models and restrictions

How long is this cabinet? How tall is that vase? Well, we know that the rangefinder in the iPhone can tell us the answer, so if you want to know how much this tomato weighs? Or how heavy is that lemon? If you have these iPhones in your hands, then you can also weigh them!

How to use iPhone to help weigh?

First of all, your iPhone must have a model that supports “3D Touch”: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Setting method:

Step 1. Turn on “3D Touch” in “Settings” >>> “Accessibility” >>> “Touch” >>> “3D and Haptic Feedback Touch”.

Step 2. Enter touch scale in Safari and select English or Simplified Chinese to open the webpage.

Step 3. Put the small things you want to weigh on it!

What I want to remind here is that the weighing of the iPhone is carried out through the screen after all, except that the things are really~~~ not too heavy, such as standing on the whole person to measure the weight, because the iPhone is a capacitive touch, it is Using the nature of micro-electrification allows the panel to sense objects, so if you want to weigh small things, you still need to pay attention to the material of the object!