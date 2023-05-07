Home » How to use LINE anonymous screenshot?Teach you a super practical way to avoid mosaic screenshots – Mr. Crazy
Many people often use LINE to chat, and sometimes want to secretly share screenshots of LINE conversation records with friends or others, you can make good use of them LINE anonymous screenshot functiondirectly save LINE message records and pictures, prevent LINE screenshots from automatically hiding the user’s profile picture, and ensure that the other party’s identity will not be exposed.

This tutorial shares LINE screenshot anonymous teaching techniques, which can allow you to easily realize the anonymous screenshot LINE function. When taking screenshots, you can also maintain the user’s personal privacy and prevent the exposure of the profile photo and name in the LINE chat room.

LINE Screenshot Anonymous Hide Avatar Technique Teaching

Through the LINE anonymous screenshot function, in addition to realizing LINE long screenshots, you can also use anonymous screenshots to hide your profile picture and name, and you can pretend to be a bee, light bulb, rocket, moon or other cute profile pictures, so you don’t need to spend time buying games Grab or smear LINE screenshots and hide profile photos.

The following is a tutorial on how to use the screenshot function of LINE. The method of setting anonymous screenshots of LINE is the same regardless of the iPhone or Android version.

How to use LINE’s anonymous screenshot function? iPhone and Android Tips

Step 1. Enable LINE chat room screenshot function

First open the LINE App, enter the LINE chat room where you want to take a screenshot, long press the LINE conversation message you want to take a screenshot, and select “screenshot“Function.

How to use LINE's anonymous screenshot function? iPhone and Android Tips

Step 2. Use screenshots to anonymize

In the editing screen, directly click on the LINE message you want to screenshot, and click “anonymous processing“, you will see that the chat room profile photo will be automatically replaced with an anonymous pattern, and finally click “screenshot」。

How to use LINE's anonymous screenshot function? iPhone and Android Tip 1

Step 3. Save anonymous screenshots

Click on the lower right corner “store” button, you can save LINE anonymous screenshots directly to your iPhone.

How to use LINE's anonymous screenshot function? iPhone and Android Tip 2

function summary

Through this article on how to make LINE screenshots anonymous, you can automatically process LINE screenshots as anonymous screenshots, which is convenient for hiding the anonymity of LINE screenshots in daily life, and you can avoid relying on third-party editing software to process photos.

