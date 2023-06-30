How to use your Android smartphone as a PC webcam? It’s not complicated

In our guide to the first live on Twitch, in the chapter relating to the image we suggested you use a tool that you certainly have in your pocket: the camera on your smartphone, in fact, is the best webcam you can find… and it’s also free .

Today we will also see how to use it with a convenient, automatic and customizable tool.

We speak with Reincubate Camo, a useful tool for wirelessly transmitting the flow of the smartphone camera to your PC to be able to use it as a webcam. All you have to do is download the tool for Windows on the official page and at the same time do the same on your smartphone Android o Applewhere you will have to download the app from the Play Store or the App Store respectively.

This solution is completely free in its basic version, it has no ads and no watermarks either. Once installed, all you have to do is open both the PC and smartphone versions. On PC choose “Connect a device“, while on mobile you will have to press the icon that resembles the WiFi symbol to frame the QR Code dell’app desktop. At this point, in “Camera Settings” on PC choose your smartphone and that’s it. At this point you can also choose the resolution and orientation of the screen.

Per delete the watermark with the Camo logo, from the left side menu of the PC app you will have to scroll down to “Overlays” and uncheck the highlighted one.

Now that we have enabled communication, we just have to launch the video call app we want to use, enter a meeting and, in the webcam settings, change from the integrated one to your smartphone, which you will find under the heading “Camo“.

Of course, for your “new” webcam to work properly, we recommend buy a tripod or stand to fix the shot at your convenience.

