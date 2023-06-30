Are your kidneys healthy? Go to the doctor at these alarm signals

The disease is symptom-free for a long time: high blood pressure, swelling of the eyes: 5 alarm signals indicate diseased kidneys

A chronic kidney disease changes our body quietly. It’s a silent, creeping danger. And that’s why there are only a few signals that warn. But this is exactly what we should pay attention to.

They warn us about changes in bone metabolism and mineral balance as well as changes in blood pressure and blood formation. Ultimately, by recognizing the hidden danger, you can avoid impending events such as dialysis treatment, heart attack or stroke. What symptoms should your doctor check your kidneys for?

About the expert

Werner Riegel has been chairman of the German Kidney Foundation for 16 years. Until October 2021 he was director of the Medical Clinic III at the Darmstadt Clinic with a focus on kidney, high pressure and rheumatism diseases. You can find more information about kidney health on the website of the German Kidney Foundation.

Flank pain and burning when urinating indicate diseased kidneys

Pain that comes from the back and moves forward into the lower abdomen is typical flank pain. The burning sensation when urinating is often most noticeable after the last drop of urine. Both symptoms can be caused by kidney stones or a urinary tract infection. If they occur, a doctor should examine the kidneys.

swelling of the eyes or lower legs

Almost everyone of a certain age has swollen ankles, or edema in technical terms. However, if the edema can also be seen in the morning when you look in the mirror (eyelid edema) and both lower legs may also be affected, the kidneys may also be responsible. A medical examination is then urgently required.

Diseased kidneys as a result of other diseases

Kidney diseases often occur in diabetes mellitus, after long-standing high blood pressure or in the case of rheumatic diseases and chronic heart diseases.

Foamy urine

Foamy urine can also indicate kidney disease. The diseased kidneys can no longer hold back the protein. This is usually one of their duties. The protein is expelled from the diseased kidney corpuscles into the urine and not returned to the blood. The urine foams when you urinate. There is a lack of protein in the blood. So the kidneys need to be checked. A doctor can measure the UACR in the urine. It indicates the protein excretion in the urine.

High blood pressure

The kidneys are the main organs for regulating blood pressure. They control the release of hormones that control blood pressure through various probes or measuring systems located in the kidney corpuscles. However, if the kidney corpuscles are diseased, this mechanism no longer works. The result is persistently high blood pressure. Usually not only during the day, such as with stress, but also at night. That is why it is always important to check the kidneys if you have high blood pressure.

Health check

There is a health check, which is paid for by health insurance every three years from the age of 35. Blood pressure and urine checks are included. If your doctor suspects kidney disease, the Federal Ministry of Health recommends checking other values ​​and will be paid for by health insurance companies. The German Kidney Foundation is committed to having two kidney values ​​checked as standard in the future: eGFR and UACR. More information about the two values ​​can be found here.

Very late in kidney disease: muscle weakness and fatigue

In the case of advanced kidney disease, symptoms such as muscle weakness, fatigue and loss of appetite often occur. The causes are varied and ultimately due to the toxins that the kidneys can no longer excrete. Changes in the bone and mineral balance, insufficient erythropoietin release and acidification of the blood as a result of kidney disease are reflected in the symptoms mentioned.

The longer an illness remains undetected, the more alarm signals are added. Fortunately, the toxins can be removed with dialysis treatment. In this way, blood salts and hyperacidity can also be balanced – but not the other disturbed functions.

Note: The article first appeared in March 2022.

