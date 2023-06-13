Home » Xbox Series S pushes 1TB version to use Carbon Black black body to be available in September
Xbox Series S pushes 1TB version to use Carbon Black black body to be available in September

Xbox Series S pushes 1TB version to use Carbon Black black body to be available in September

Many players who buy a machine for Xbox Game Pass and don’t mind not having a CD player will choose to buy a relatively cheap Xbox Series S console. Although the price is only US$299.99 (the recommended retail price in Hong Kong is HK$2,280), the capacity is only 512GB , it is inconvenient for players who are used to storing a large number of games on the console.

At the Xbox Showcase event held a few days ago, Microsoft suddenly announced the launch of a new 1TB capacity version for the Xbox Series S. The body design and specifications of the new machine are the same as the 512GB version, except that the color of the body and handle is changed from the previous white. , replaced by a black color that Microsoft calls Carbon Black.

The US market price of the Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD version is US$349.99 (approximately HK$2,742), and it will be released in the US market on September 1, and it is already accepting reservations from now on.

