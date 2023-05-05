Lego 2K Drive Year 1 Roadmap Revealed

With the release of the Lego 2K Drive a few months away, developer Visual Concepts has now shared a roadmap for the first year of post-launch support. Starting in June Season 1 runs through Season 4, scheduled for Spring 2024, and we’re told each season will offer a Drive Pass that will allow players to progress through 100 levels, adding some new drivers, stickers, talent, voice, etc.

There’s actually no mention of what specifically will be added each season beyond the addition of this battle pass type, but we’re told that those who didn’t pick up the Year 1 Drive Pass to get the premium versions of these passes, will be able to play through freerolls Do get some gear.

Beyond that, it was mentioned that a new biome will be added to the game within the first year of support, which is the fifth biome available in the game.

While you may have your own ideas about more battle passes, Lego 2K Drive will at least take a page out of Halo Infinite’s book and allow users to dispose of their passes after each season, meaning you won’t need to rush Claim all content within a certain time frame.

The Lego 2K Drive launches May 19 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.