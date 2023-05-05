Emiliano acquitted of illicit financing – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 04 – The President of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano has been acquitted by the Court of Turin of the charge of illegal financing. The sentence was pronounced this afternoon. Instead, his former chief of staff, Claudio Stefanazzi, now a Pd parliamentarian, was sentenced to four months, but for only one of the two disputed episodes. The same penalty was imposed on the entrepreneur Vito Ladisa. Finally, another entrepreneur, Giacomo Messia, was acquitted.



